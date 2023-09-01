Google Increases Prices for Nest Aware Subscriptions

Google has announced an increase in prices for its Nest Aware and Nest Aware Plus subscriptions, which provide extended video footage history for Nest security cameras. The price of Nest Aware has risen from $6 per month or $60 per year to $8 per month or $80 per year. Nest Aware Plus, the higher-tier subscription, now costs $15 per month or $150 per year, up from $12 per month or $120 per year.

The price hike will take effect from September 1st for new customers, while existing US users will experience the increase from November 6th. Google stated that users in other countries will receive at least one month’s notice before any price adjustments.

Nest Aware offers a 30-day event video history, recording footage whenever the camera detects activity. On the other hand, Nest Aware Plus provides a 60-day event history as well as 10 days of continuous 24/7 video history.

Google attributes the price increase to market shifts, such as inflation and tax increases. However, users who have Nest Aware through Google’s partnership with ADT will not be affected by the price change.

This is the first time Nest Aware’s video recording plan has seen a price increase since 2020. The subscription service offers users extended video history, enabling them to review footage beyond just a few hours.

Sources:

– Emilia David, The Verge, “Google is increasing prices for its Nest Aware subscriptions,” The Verge.

– 9to5Google.