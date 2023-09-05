CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

News

Google Play Movies & TV App to be Discontinued on Android TV

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 5, 2023
Google has announced that the Google Play Movies & TV app will no longer be available on Android TV devices starting from October 5, 2023. Instead, users will be directed to use the “Shop” tab, which will serve as a replacement for purchasing and renting movies, as well as accessing existing purchases and rentals. The Library section will still be accessible through the YouTube app and the Google TV apps on other platforms.

For users who need assistance in accessing their previous purchases, Google recommends visiting either the Google TV Help Center or the YouTube Help Center.

This move marks the final elimination of the Google Play Movies & TV branding, as the “Google TV” experience has gradually replaced the mobile Android and iOS apps in recent years. While the Google TV integration offers a more streamlined experience, there are still many Android TV devices in use, such as the Nvidia Shield series, that Google will continue to maintain and update.

Overall, this change signifies Google’s ongoing efforts to align its streaming and entertainment services under the Google TV brand. By consolidating its offerings and enhancing the user experience, Google aims to provide a more cohesive and intuitive platform for accessing movies and TV shows.

Source: Google TV Help Center, YouTube Help Center.

