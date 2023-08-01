Google to Enhance Assistant with Generative AI Capabilities

Google is planning to enhance its virtual assistant, Google Assistant, with generative artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, according to Axios. The company is reportedly exploring a more advanced version of Assistant powered by large language models (LLMs) similar to ChatGPT and Bard. The initiative has already begun, with a portion of the team working on the upgrade for mobile devices.

As a part of this change, Google is streamlining its Assistant team, although the exact number of affected employees is unknown. While Axios claims that “dozens” of workers have been laid off, this information has not been confirmed. Nonetheless, Google remains committed to Assistant and is optimistic about its future.

Although Google has not specified the exact features of the upgraded Assistant, it has the potential to utilize similar technology found in the company’s AI chatbot, Bard. This could allow Assistant to provide more comprehensive answers based on information obtained from the web. Jennifer Rodstrom, a Google spokesperson, emphasizes the company’s dedication to delivering high-quality experiences for Assistant users and their excitement in exploring the capabilities of LLMs.

The timeline for implementing these advancements into Google’s smart home devices remains uncertain. However, privacy concerns may arise as users consider the level of integration that comes with these new capabilities.

Overall, Google’s decision to enhance Assistant with generative AI capabilities indicates a continued focus on improving the user experience and providing more comprehensive and intelligent responses.