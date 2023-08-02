Google Enhancing Google Assistant with Large Language Model Technology

Google continues to prioritize the development of Google Assistant, underscoring its commitment to compete with other conversational AI technologies like ChatGPT. According to an internal memo that has surfaced, Google is actively working on improving Google Assistant by incorporating Large Language Model (LLM) capabilities. The company’s intent is to explore the potential of a more advanced Assistant powered by the latest LLM technology.

The memo emphasizes Google’s understanding of the significance of delivering assistive and conversational technology that can truly enhance people’s lives. While it mentions that the journey starts with mobile, specific details are not disclosed. However, one forthcoming feature for Assistant on Android devices is the ability to leverage LLM technology to provide summarized versions of web pages.

Initially, these LLM-powered features are expected to be rolled out on both Android and iOS devices before expanding to include smart home products such as smart speakers and displays. This signals Google’s intentions to make Assistant an integral part of daily life across various platforms.

Unfortunately, the memo also states that internal restructuring will lead to some team members being laid off. Affected employees will have a 60-day window to secure alternative positions within the company.

In summary, the leaked memo indicates that Google is actively investing in the future development of Google Assistant. By incorporating LLM technology, Google aims to ensure the Assistant remains relevant, competitive, and capable of surpassing other conversational AI solutions in the market.