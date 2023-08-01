Google to Enhance Assistant with New AI Technologies

Google is planning to overhaul its Assistant digital assistant using advanced AI technologies, according to an internal email obtained by Axios. The company aims to incorporate AI capabilities similar to those used in ChatGPT and its Bard chatbot, signaling a significant change in strategy for Assistant.

Preliminary work on the mobile version of the new Assistant has already commenced, according to the email sent by Google VP Peeyush Ranjan and Director of Product Duke Dukellis. The transition will also involve reorganizing the Assistant teams, resulting in a small number of layoffs.

Despite these changes, Google remains committed to the original Assistant and is positive about its future. The introduction of generative AI, such as Google’s LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications), will enhance Assistant’s ability to engage in natural conversations, provide detailed responses, and perform tasks more intelligently. By leveraging technologies like Bard, which is powered by LaMDA, Assistant will better understand context and maintain coherent dialogue.

The revamped Assistant is expected to be a significant advancement, offering users a more advanced and capable digital assistant. Furthermore, opening APIs and resources for third-party integration could create opportunities for next-generation voice apps and experiences powered by Google’s AI advancements.

This latest development showcases Google’s dedication to bringing cutting-edge AI technologies across its range of consumer offerings. The incorporation of new AI capabilities in Assistant demonstrates Google’s commitment to improving the functionalities and capabilities of its digital assistant for the benefit of consumers, developers, and employees.