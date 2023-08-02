Google Assistant to be Revamped with Generative AI Technology

Google is reportedly set to revamp its Google Assistant by incorporating generative AI technology. The restructuring of the Google Assistant team will focus on integrating Google Bard, a large language model (LLM) ChatGPT-clone. This move aims to address users’ desire for conversational technology that improves their lives.

Internal communication obtained by Axios reveals significant changes within the company. The “Services and Surface teams” will merge, while the mobile team will operate as a separate group dedicated to client app work. New leadership will be appointed for the Natural Language Processing (NLP) team, while the Speech team will continue to support the Assistant and other products. Despite these changes, Google remains committed to the Assistant and its promising future.

Google Assistant has shown its commitment in the past by refraining from releasing new hardware, with the last Assistant device introduced over two years ago. The direction of the Assistant’s pivot remains uncertain, but it is expected to be significant. The effectiveness of a language model in enhancing a voice assistant is unclear, as its primary purpose is to generate text rather than understand and execute voice commands.

Users have often complained about voice recognition issues, such as response delays and limited functionality in voice authentication and multi-user support. These challenges have hindered Google Assistant’s revenue generation potential. With the hardware sold at cost, and no significant revenue from ads or subscriptions, the Assistant struggles to generate profit while cloud processing costs continue to rise.

The restructuring plans aim to address these challenges and potentially transform the Assistant into a more profitable platform.