Google to Introduce Auto-Zoom Feature for QR Code Scanning

Google is planning to launch a new feature that will enable users to scan QR codes from a distance. This feature is aimed at addressing the challenge of scanning codes that are placed far away, such as when attempting to scan a code in a crowded marketplace or from across the room.

To achieve this, Google is incorporating an auto-zoom feature into its Code Scanner API on Android. With this new addition, users will be able to effortlessly scan QR codes without the need to manually adjust the zoom or framing of the scanner. The auto-zoom feature has been integrated into the ML Kit Library, which is available to developers.

Google’s ML Kit’s Barcode Scanning API and Code Scanner API will utilize on-device Machine Learning capabilities to interpret the scanned code. However, to uphold user privacy, the API only provides a barcode object to the application and does not store the results or image data.

Furthermore, developers of other QR code scanner applications will also have the ability to incorporate the auto-zoom feature into their apps without requiring camera permissions. This not only saves time but also ensures user privacy is maintained.

While an exact release date for this feature’s availability to Android users remains uncertain, its implementation is expected to be highly advantageous in countries like India, where QR codes are extensively used for daily transactions.