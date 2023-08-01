Google to Enhance Google Assistant with Generative AI

Google is set to revamp its Google Assistant by incorporating generative AI into user experiences across multiple devices. This move is aimed at keeping up with AI rivals such as ChatGPT and Microsoft Bing Chat. The company’s previous chatbot, Google Bard, did not receive positive feedback from users, prompting Google to shift its focus and leverage its learnings to improve the capabilities of Google Assistant.

According to a leaked internal email, Google’s Vice President, Peeyush Ranjan, and Director, John ‘Duke’ Dukellis, have expressed strong interest in exploring the potential of generative AI for the assistant. They believe that this upgrade presents a significant opportunity to create a more powerful Assistant using the latest Large Language Model (LLM) technology.

This overhaul will enable Google Assistant to actively engage with users, going beyond simple prompt-based responses. Although Google Assistant is not the first AI-backed smart assistant in the market, its widespread adoption across various devices makes it a formidable platform for this upgrade.

Currently, Siri and Google Assistant dominate the digital assistant market, handling 72% of voice searches made in the US each month. However, there are concerns about how this upgrade might affect Google’s existing chatbot, Bard, and how it aligns with the company’s AI strategy.

While some may argue that this revamp could be excessive, considering that most digital assistant requests involve basic tasks like setting timers and playing music, Google sees it as a significant opportunity to enhance user experiences.