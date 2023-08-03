Google’s AI-Powered Search Experience SGE: Revolutionizing the Search Process

Google Search plays a crucial role in people’s online activities, serving as the go-to destination for information, planning trips, and obtaining recommendations. With the successful implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) in Google Bard, a chatbot, Google is now aiming to enhance its search experience with AI through a new offering called SGE.

SGE, also known as Search Labs, allows users to test the AI-powered search experience. When users input their queries, they receive AI-generated responses that include topic summaries, photos, and related information from the web. Instead of the usual results from different platforms and websites, users are presented with a concise summary generated by AI, followed by the regular results.

Google has outlined three ways in which SGE improves users’ search experiences. Firstly, visual results are enhanced by displaying images, text responses, and relevant links on a single page. Previously, users had to navigate through different pages to find images and gather information from various websites.

Secondly, AI-powered overviews are faster due to improvements in AI response times. This enhancement benefits users looking for quick information, such as cleaning advice, restaurant recommendations, or step-by-step guides.

Thirdly, SGE acts as a gateway for users to explore more information on their topics of interest. Each AI overview includes links to actual search results, accompanied by publish dates to ensure up-to-date information. SGE also provides contextually relevant AI-curated sources for further reading.

Furthermore, SGE offers instant product recommendations. Instead of relying on specific websites, SGE can generate a summarized version of curated product reviews. For example, when searching for “peel and stick wallpaper for kitchen,” SGE can provide a list of the best options with links to retailers and an FAQ section for the searched item. This feature is particularly helpful for users who may be uncertain about trustworthy websites.

In summary, Google’s AI-powered SGE aims to revolutionize the search experience by providing visual enhancements, faster overviews, comprehensive information, and product recommendations. This ensures a more efficient and reliable search process for users.