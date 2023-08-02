Google Enhancing Google Assistant with Generative AI Features

Google is reportedly working on enhancing its virtual personal assistant software, Google Assistant, with new generative artificial intelligence (AI) features. These features are similar to those found in chatbots like Bard and OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The company has started work on the new version of Google Assistant, beginning with the mobile version.

While there may be layoffs within the team responsible for Assistant, the exact number of affected employees remains unclear. However, Google’s vice president of Google Assistant and the company’s product director express optimism about the future of the software.

Google is exploring the use of large language models like ChatGPT to improve Assistant. They aim to allow the virtual assistant to respond to queries with human-like responses generated from extensive training data. This move comes after Google updated its AI chatbot rival, Bard, enabling it to respond to queries through speech.

In a recent report, Google highlighted the significance of AI as the most significant technological shift of our time. According to the report, AI has the potential to greatly benefit the UK economy. It estimated an annual growth rate of 2.6% and expected an additional £200bn in revenue for public services, thereby boosting economic growth. However, the report did not consider the possible job displacement caused by AI technology.

Although there is a positive outlook for AI, some experts, like professor Geoffrey Hinton, known as the “godfather of AI,” have expressed concerns about its potential misuse by “bad actors.” Hinton even resigned from his position at Google due to fears that AI could be exploited for harmful purposes.