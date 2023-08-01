CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Google Works on Enhancing Google Assistant with Generative AI Features

Aug 1, 2023
Google is reportedly developing new generative artificial intelligence (AI) features to enhance its virtual personal assistant software, Google Assistant. These features are similar to chatbots like Bard and OpenAI’s ChatGPT and aim to improve the capabilities of Google Assistant. The development process has already begun, starting with the mobile version of the product.

As part of this development, Google is reorganizing its Assistant team, which may result in the elimination of certain roles. However, it is unclear how many employees will be affected by potential layoffs. Despite this restructuring, Google remains committed to Assistant and expresses optimism about its future.

The company is exploring the use of large language models, such as ChatGPT, to enhance and improve Google Assistant. This aligns with Google’s recent announcement of a significant update to its own AI chatbot, Bard, which can now respond to queries through conversation.

Google’s decision to incorporate generative AI features into Assistant comes at a time when the company recognizes the transformative power of artificial intelligence. In a recent report, Google highlights AI’s potential to “turbocharge” the UK economy, projecting an annual growth of 2.6% and £200 billion in additional revenues for public services. However, concerns about AI’s impact on jobs and the potential misuse of AI technologies by “bad actors” have been raised.

The impact of these new generative AI features on users’ daily interactions with Google Assistant remains to be seen. It is yet to be determined how these features will improve the functionality of Google Assistant and enhance user experiences.

