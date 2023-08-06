Google Pixel Watch 2: What to Expect

Google is preparing to launch the much-anticipated Google Pixel Watch 2, the successor to the original Pixel Watch. Building upon the strengths of its predecessor, the Pixel Watch 2 promises significant upgrades and new features.

One of the notable improvements is the shift from the Exynos 9110 chipset to the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC. This new chip, based on Samsung’s 4nm process, offers improved efficiency and supports low-power states such as Deep Sleep and Hibernation. Users can expect better performance and longer battery life thanks to this upgrade.

In terms of connectivity, the Pixel Watch 2 will include ultrawide-band (UWB) technology. UWB enables data transmission over short distances using pulse-based radio waves. This functionality opens up possibilities for device location purposes and enhances overall usability.

Google is also reportedly working on enhancing its Find My Device network. This feature could potentially serve as a Digital Car Key or provide media playback functionality for Pixel tablets and Google Nest devices. Users can look forward to a more seamless experience with their devices thanks to these enhancements.

Battery life is becoming increasingly important for smartwatches, and the Pixel Watch 2 is designed with this in mind. It is expected to offer a slightly larger 306mAh battery, translating to a four percent improvement over its predecessor. This means users can enjoy extended usage time before needing to recharge.

The Pixel Watch 2 will be developed under the codenames ‘Eos’ and ‘Aurora,’ representing the LTE and Wi-Fi variants respectively. While the display size is likely to remain the same with a 1.2-inch round OLED panel and thick bezels, there could be an upgrade in the display supplier from BOE panels to Samsung Display screens.

Overall, the Google Pixel Watch 2 presents a promising package with its upgraded hardware, extended battery life, inclusion of UWB connectivity, and improvements to the Find My Device network. As technology enthusiasts await its release, expectations are high for this new addition to the smartwatch market.