Google Pixel Watch 2 Rumored to Feature Efficient Processor and UWB Technology

According to a recent rumor, the Google Pixel Watch 2 is said to come with a more efficient processor and support ultra-wideband (UWB) technology. The successor to the Pixel Watch is expected to be powered by the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Plus chip, offering improved performance and potentially enabling multi-day battery life.

Compared to its predecessor, which used a slower 10nm Exynos 9110 chip and provided up to 15 hours of battery life, the Pixel Watch 2 could see significant improvements in processing power and battery efficiency.

UWB technology, already used by Apple for devices like AirTags and AirPods Pro, as well as by Samsung for Galaxy tags and Buds2 Pro, may find its way into the Pixel Watch 2. If this rumor is true, it would make the Pixel Watch 2 the first Android smartwatch to incorporate UWB wireless technology. This would open up possibilities for features such as easy location tracking through the Find My Device network and potentially using the watch to unlock a car.

In addition to the rumored processor upgrade and UWB support, the Pixel Watch 2 might also receive an increased battery capacity. Speculations suggest that the new watch could come with a 306mAh battery, slightly higher than the 294mAh found in the original Pixel Watch. This improvement is expected to enhance the overall battery life of the watch.

There are also indications that the Pixel Watch 2 may support “seamless updates,” which would facilitate the Android update process by dividing the update into partitions and applying them after a restart. If true, this feature would streamline the update experience for users.

Though not officially confirmed, these rumors align with previous leaks by Kamila Wojciechowska, who has provided accurate information about other Google Pixel devices like the Pixel Fold. While we await official announcements, these rumors provide some insight into the potential features we can expect from the Google Pixel Watch 2.