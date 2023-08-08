Google Releases August Security Update for Pixel Devices

Google has recently released the August security update for all Pixel devices. However, despite speculations about the release of Android 14, it appears that users will have to wait a bit longer for the stable version.

Pixel owners, including those with Pixel 4a, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet, can now prepare their devices for the update. The much-anticipated Pixel Watch is also expected to receive its August update alongside the other devices.

Users can expect the update to roll out through over-the-air updates in the near future. There is also an option to manually flash the update images for a quicker installation process.

The details of the August update for Pixel devices are as follows:

Global:

– Pixel 4a, 4a (5G), 5, 5a (5G), 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, Tablet, and Fold: TQ3A.230805.001.B1, TQ3C.230805.001.A3, RWDC.230805.001.

Japan:

– Pixel Fold: TQ3C.230805.001.A4.

T-Mobile, MVNOs, and Google Fi (US):

– Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and 6a: TQ3A.230805.001.A1.

Verizon and MVNOs (US):

– Pixel 4a, 4a (5G), 5, 5a (5G), 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, and Fold: TQ3A.230805.001.A2, TQ3A.230805.001.A3, TQ3C.230805.001.B2.

The August update includes bug fixes for Bluetooth connectivity issues, as well as resolving various user interface problems like live wallpaper display and lock screen response.

Pixel device users can expect the over-the-air updates to be available soon through the Settings menu. Alternatively, they can manually update their devices using factory images or OTA files provided by Google. Instructions for flashing these files can be found through the respective links.