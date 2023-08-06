The Google Pixel 7 Receives a Price Cut in India

The Google Pixel 7 has been discounted in India as part of the ongoing Flipkart Big Savings Day sale. Currently listed on Flipkart for under Rs 50,000, the vanilla Google flagship offers a tempting deal for consumers. This price reduction positions the Pixel 7 as an attractive option when compared to the Pixel 7a, as it provides a better package for a similar cost.

Originally priced at Rs 59,999, the Google Pixel 7 is now available on Flipkart for Rs 47,999. The ongoing Flipkart Big Savings Days sale allows for even greater savings. Additionally, customers can enjoy an extra Rs 2,000 discount on credit and debit card transactions, including EMI transactions from select bank credit cards. Moreover, Flipkart is offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 47,000 for those trading in their old phones.

By taking advantage of these discounts and exchange offers, the effective price of the Google Pixel 7 can be significantly reduced. The Pixel 7 becomes an even more appealing choice when compared to the Pixel 7a, which is priced at approximately Rs 44,000. If you have been patiently waiting to purchase a new smartphone, now is an excellent time to consider the Google Pixel 7.

