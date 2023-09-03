Google Photos App May Soon Support Ultra HDR: What You Need to Know

According to recent findings in the hidden code strings of the Google Photos app, it seems that Ultra HDR compatibility could be coming soon. Ultra HDR is a feature that allows compatible apps on Android 14 devices to display photos with a wider range of colors and tones. This means that images in HDR will appear much better in Google Photos than those using Standard Dynamic Range (SDR).

Ultra HDR adds an extra layer of information called a “gain map” to a standard JPEG image, resulting in a significant improvement in photo quality. It’s like watching television in standard SDR and then improving it to Ultra HD. The good news is that existing apps will be able to process and display Ultra HDR pictures as normal JPEGs, allowing users to easily share their photos without worrying about compatibility.

One of the key advantages of Ultra HDR is its backward compatibility. Photos shot in Ultra HDR can still be viewed on apps that don’t support the latest standard, but they will appear in SDR instead. This ensures that users can still enjoy their photos on a variety of platforms.

While the code strings have been found in the Google Photos app, an update will have to be activated by Google to enable support for Ultra HDR. It is speculated that this update might take place just before the expected release of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro on October 11th.

Once the update is rolled out, it is expected that future updates to Google’s camera app will also include the capability to shoot in Ultra HDR. The Pixel 8 series is rumored to be the first set of phones that will be equipped with cameras capable of shooting in Ultra-High Dynamic Range.

In conclusion, the support for Ultra HDR in the Google Photos app will offer users a significant enhancement in photo quality. It will allow for a more vibrant and lifelike representation of colors and tones in images. With backward compatibility, users can share their Ultra HDR photos with ease, even on platforms that have not yet adopted the latest standard.

