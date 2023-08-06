Android Users Experiencing Bug Redirecting to Google’s 404 Page

Users on Android devices have encountered a bug that redirects them to Google’s 404 (Not Found) page when clicking on news stories in their Google Discover feed. The issue has been identified by BleepingComputer and a workaround has been found.

The problem arises when multiple Google accounts are logged into the device. The URLs for Google services are rewritten with an account identifier, causing the redirect service to break. As a result, users are directed to a 404 page instead of the intended news story.

BleepingComputer observed this behavior randomly on Android devices and discovered that clearing the cache or updating the Google and Google News apps only provided minor improvements.

Thankfully, there is a workaround available. When encountering a 404 page for a Google News/Discover story, users can go back to their news feed screen and tap on the three dots next to the story. From there, selecting “About this source & topic” will display the story as an organic search result on Google Search.

Although this bug may not occur frequently and is difficult to reproduce, it has been reported by other users. By sharing this information, BleepingComputer aims to enhance the Google News experience for its readers.