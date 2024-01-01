Issue Found: Google Messages Users Unable to Schedule Messages Beyond Today

Summary: Google Messages users are experiencing a bug where they are unable to schedule messages for dates after today. The calendar picker in the app is grayed out for future dates, and manually entering a date is also not allowed. Although some users can still schedule messages for December 31, 2024, this is an annoyance for those who rely on the scheduling feature. This bug seems to be limited to Google Messages, as other Android apps like Gmail are unaffected.

Google Messages Users Encounter Roadblock in Scheduling Messages

Users of Google Messages have recently reported a glitch in the app’s scheduling feature. While attempting to schedule messages, users have discovered that they are unable to select any dates beyond the present day. The calendar picker within the app displays future dates as grayed out, making it impossible to schedule messages for those days.

In addition to the issue with the calendar picker, manually entering a date using the keyboard yields an error message stating, “Date not allowed,” preventing users from bypassing the bug.

Interestingly, despite the limitation on future dates, December 31, 2024, remains available as an option for scheduling messages. It is unclear why this specific date is unaffected while all others are rendered inaccessible.

Unfortunately, there is no immediate solution to this problem. Some users have resorted to using the preset “Tomorrow, 8:00 AM” as a last resort for scheduling messages, but it may not be a viable workaround for everyone.

Google has acknowledged the issue and will likely address it in upcoming beta updates. However, users are advised to monitor the situation and observe if the bug persists when we actually reach the year 2024.

It is important to note that this bug appears to be isolated to Google Messages. Other Android apps that offer scheduling capabilities, such as Gmail, are functioning as intended and do not experience the same limitations.

FAQ

Q: Is the scheduling bug in Google Messages impacting all users?

A: No, not all users are affected by this bug. It seems to be occurring sporadically.

Q: Can users manually enter a date to schedule messages?

A: No, attempting to manually enter a date results in an error message stating, “Date not allowed.”

Q: Will Google address this issue in future updates?

A: Yes, Google has acknowledged the bug and is expected to release beta updates to resolve it soon.

Q: Are other Android apps experiencing the same scheduling issue?

A: No, other Android apps like Gmail that offer scheduling capabilities are unaffected by this bug.

Sources:

– Google Messages scheduling bug: [domain]

– Gmail unaffected by scheduling bug: [domain]