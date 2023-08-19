CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Google Maps Prioritizes Electric Vehicle Features in Built-in Software

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 19, 2023
Google has made electric vehicle-centric features a priority in its Maps and built-in software for vehicles. Users can now easily find charging stations instead of gas stations while using Google Maps on Android Auto. These changes have been available to electric vehicle (EV) drivers since 2022.

According to a Google spokesperson, the company made these changes to provide the most relevant information to EV drivers. As part of these updates, Google Maps now offers several EV-centric capabilities. Users can check real-time charging port availability at nearby stations, ensuring they don’t have to wait in line. They can also filter charging stations based on charging speed and plug type compatibility. Additionally, Google Maps suggests the best charging stops for trips, considering factors such as traffic, charge level, and expected energy consumption. Furthermore, the search results show charging stations at places like supermarkets, making it easier for users to choose a store where they can charge their cars while doing other activities.

While these features have been available since 2020, the prominence of charging stations in Google Maps has become more evident to EV drivers today. The increased adoption of EVs, including models with Google built-in software like the Polestar 2 and Cadillac Lyriq, has contributed to the demand for these EV-centric features. However, many EV drivers still rely on phone-to-car projection systems like Android Auto and CarPlay, as not all vehicles have Google built-in software.

With Google Maps prioritizing EV features, users hope to experience less friction in locating charging stations, as charging EVs can sometimes be inconvenient. These updates by Google highlight the company’s commitment to supporting the transition to electric vehicles and making EV charging more accessible for drivers.

