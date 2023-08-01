Google Integrates Generative AI into Assistant to Enhance User Experience

Google is taking a page from Microsoft’s book and incorporating generative AI into its Assistant. With previous success in implementing generative AI technology into products like Bing Chat, ChatGPT, Bard, and Copilot, Google is now aiming to “supercharge” its AI assistant using the latest LLM (large language models) technology.

Recognizing the potential of generative AI to transform lives, Google sees an opportunity to enhance its Assistant’s capabilities. Work has already begun on incorporating this technology into mobile devices, giving Google an advantage over competitors like Amazon’s Alexa and Apple’s Siri, who have yet to explore generative AI.

An internal memo obtained by Axios reveals that Google is making organizational changes to support the development of the supercharged Assistant. Teams are being combined and led by new leaders, and there will also be new leadership in the NLP (Natural Language Processing) team. Despite these changes, Google remains committed to providing high-quality user experiences and is optimistic about the future of its Assistant.

By integrating generative AI into its Assistant, Google demonstrates its dedication to advancing conversational technology and unlocking the potential of AI to improve lives. As the tech giant continues to push boundaries in AI development, users can look forward to more intelligent and personalized interactions with their Assistant.