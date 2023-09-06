Google Leaks Details of the Pixel 8 Pro with 360-Degree Simulator

Google has inadvertently leaked more information on its upcoming Pixel 8 Pro smartphone through a 360-degree simulator. Users are able to navigate the simulator and view the device from all angles, revealing its design and features. The simulator confirms that the Pixel 8 Pro will have a new temperature sensor located on the back, next to the cameras. It also showcases the phone in three different colors: pale blue, sandy “porcelain,” and black. However, the simulator does not provide specific specifications, leaving room for further leaks in the coming weeks.

The simulator was first discovered by José Rubén and highlighted by Mishaal Rahman, who both shared their findings on X. Google has not publicly released a link to the website, but users can access it by entering the name of the new phone into the URL of Google’s other Pixel simulators.

This is not the first time Google has accidentally leaked details about the Pixel 8 Pro. Earlier in the week, a photo of the phone in the “porcelain” color and a demo video explaining the temperature sensor were leaked. Google is set to officially launch the new Pixel phones on October 4th.

It is worth noting that the simulator for the standard Pixel 8 is not yet available online. Therefore, there may still be more leaks and information to come regarding this device.

Overall, Google’s accidental leaks of the Pixel 8 Pro have given users a glimpse into what they can expect from the upcoming smartphone. With its new temperature sensor and sleek design, the Pixel 8 Pro is generating excitement among tech enthusiasts.

