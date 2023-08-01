Google Offers Training Courses to Harness AI in the Workplace

Google is providing training courses to assist individuals and business owners in effectively using artificial intelligence (AI) at work. These courses aim to educate participants on the inner workings of AI and how it can optimize time management in office settings. This initiative is a response to reports revealing a significant digital skills gap among millions of Brits, leading to financial losses for employers.

The training modules consist of two currently available registrations, with an additional eight courses to be launched soon. Their primary focus is to offer guidance on leveraging AI tools to enhance productivity. Participants will learn techniques for streamlining administrative tasks, generating innovative ideas, and even writing code using AI. Furthermore, the sessions will cover aspects like implementing AI systems in the workplace, determining the suitable time to invest in AI, and preparing data for machine learning projects.

Google’s training program comes at an opportune time, as there has been a recent decline in the usage of AI chatbots. In particular, the prominent chatbot, ChatGPT, experienced a decrease of 10% in global traffic between May and June. The reason behind this decline is unclear, as it could be attributed to seasonal factors or a shift in interest away from AI chat platforms.

To attend the training sessions, individuals can register for live YouTube events, scheduled from mid-August to early October. Participants will have the chance to ask questions during these sessions, and the content will be accessible on-demand for those unable to attend the live broadcasts.