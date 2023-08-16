Google Keep Reveals Text Formatting Options in Video Demo

Google Keep, a popular note-taking service available on multiple devices, has long been missing text formatting options. However, a recent video posted by a Twitter user, @AssembleDebug, showcases the enabled formatting options in Google Keep, giving users a glimpse of how they might function in real life.

The video reveals a total of seven formatting buttons in Google Keep. The first three buttons allow users to select from three different text sizes: H1, H2, and a standard body size (Aa). The subsequent three buttons enable users to apply text styles such as Bold, Italic, and Underline. The final button, denoted by T, allows users to remove all formatting from selected text.

Notably, these formatting options also work seamlessly with checkboxes. While Google has already implemented the necessary formatting features in Google Keep, they have not yet enabled them for public use. It is possible that Google is currently testing the options to identify and resolve any potential bugs.

The video demonstrates that the formatting options in Google Keep appear to be fully functional. Users eagerly anticipate the official release of these features. It is plausible that Google may be waiting to ensure compatibility across different device types, including smartwatches and the web, before making the feature available to all devices.

News about Google Keep gaining text formatting capabilities first emerged almost a year ago, but no video or preview was available until now. @AssembleDebug’s video offers a detailed look at how the feature works, shedding light on the long-awaited addition to Google Keep’s functionality.