Google Keep Introduces Version History for Note-Taking

Google Keep, the note-taking app by Google, is a convenient and free tool for jotting down quick notes that sync with Gmail. While Keep offers several useful features, one major omission has been the inability to view the version history of notes. This means that once a change is made to a note, it becomes final and cannot be reverted to a previous version. However, a new update is on its way to address this limitation.

Users can now access the version history feature on Keep’s web version by visiting keep.google.com. Upon selecting a note and accessing the settings menu represented by three dots at the bottom, a new option called “version history” will appear. Although this feature is currently greyed out and labeled as “coming soon,” Google’s help document explains that it will allow users to download a text file containing previous versions of notes or lists, enabling them to review changes made over time.

According to Google, the version history feature is gradually rolling out and will eventually be available for all notes. Although it is currently exclusive to Keep’s web version, some users have already reported having access to this feature on their devices. However, it is worth noting that this feature is not yet available for the iOS and Android versions of the app. It is hoped that future updates will extend the availability of the version history feature to these platforms as well.

With the introduction of version history, Google Keep will become an even more comprehensive note-taking app, offering users the ability to track and manage changes made to their notes over time. This update will enhance productivity and provide greater flexibility for users using Google Keep for their note-taking needs.