CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Google Working on Combining AI with Google Assistant

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 2, 2023
Google Working on Combining AI with Google Assistant

An internal email from Google reveals that the company is actively working on integrating artificial intelligence (AI) with Google Assistant. The email, sent by Google VP Peeyush Ranjan and director of product Duke Dukellis, states that the work has already begun for Assistant on mobile. The company is preparing for significant changes and emphasizes delivering high-quality product experiences for users.

Ranjan and Dukellis acknowledge the potential of generative AI to transform people’s lives and see an opportunity to explore what a supercharged Assistant, powered by the latest LLM technology, would look like. Some team members have already started working on this, with a focus on mobile.

To expedite the process, the email announces organizational changes, which includes combining the Services and Surfaces teams and eliminating certain roles within the team. While this decision will unfortunately result in some employees needing to find new jobs, it is aimed at streamlining operations and enhancing efficiency.

The email does not provide specific details on how AI will enhance Google Assistant, but it is worth noting that the service already exhibits conversational abilities. Integrating AI is expected to further improve the user experience by enhancing the capabilities of the popular virtual assistant.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

News

Exploring the Accessibility of Mobile Cloud Gaming: Breaking Down Barriers for Gamers

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

Exploring the Intersection of AI and Quantum Computing

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

Subaru Targets 600,000 Electric Vehicle Sales by 2030

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

News

Exploring the Accessibility of Mobile Cloud Gaming: Breaking Down Barriers for Gamers

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Exploring the Intersection of AI and Quantum Computing

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Subaru Targets 600,000 Electric Vehicle Sales by 2030

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

ChatGPT Faces Defamation Claim in Georgia Due to Inaccurate Information

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments