Google Working on Combining AI with Google Assistant

An internal email from Google reveals that the company is actively working on integrating artificial intelligence (AI) with Google Assistant. The email, sent by Google VP Peeyush Ranjan and director of product Duke Dukellis, states that the work has already begun for Assistant on mobile. The company is preparing for significant changes and emphasizes delivering high-quality product experiences for users.

Ranjan and Dukellis acknowledge the potential of generative AI to transform people’s lives and see an opportunity to explore what a supercharged Assistant, powered by the latest LLM technology, would look like. Some team members have already started working on this, with a focus on mobile.

To expedite the process, the email announces organizational changes, which includes combining the Services and Surfaces teams and eliminating certain roles within the team. While this decision will unfortunately result in some employees needing to find new jobs, it is aimed at streamlining operations and enhancing efficiency.

The email does not provide specific details on how AI will enhance Google Assistant, but it is worth noting that the service already exhibits conversational abilities. Integrating AI is expected to further improve the user experience by enhancing the capabilities of the popular virtual assistant.