Google Announces New Feature to Notify Users About Contact Information in Search Results

Google has revealed its plans to introduce a new feature that will alert users if their contact information appears in Search results. The upcoming “Results About You” dashboard will send notifications whenever new search results containing users’ contact information are discovered. This tool will allow users to easily identify and flag any content they wish to remove from the search results.

Accessing the “Results About You” dashboard is simple. Users can go to Google’s app, click on their profile picture, and select “Results about you.” Alternatively, they can visit the link goo.gle/resultsaboutyou in their browser.

This new notification tool is part of a series of safety features recently introduced by Google. Alongside the “Results About You” dashboard, the tech giant has also launched tools to address concerning issues like revenge porn and explicit content. These tools are designed to give users more control over the information that is shared about them online.

By informing users about the presence of their contact information in Search results, Google aims to empower individuals to take action and protect their privacy. This feature will enhance user autonomy, ensuring that they have the ability to effectively manage their personal data online.

In summary, Google’s “Results About You” dashboard is a significant step towards granting users greater control over their online presence and safeguarding their privacy.