Google Announces New Privacy Tools and Features

Google has recently released a set of privacy tools and features to empower users in protecting their personal information from being exposed in public search results. The “Results about you” dashboard is one such tool that enables users to track and request the removal of any personal details displayed in search results. Accessible through the Results about you site or the Google mobile app, this dashboard allows users to select the “Remove result” option for sensitive information like email addresses, phone numbers, or home addresses.

It is important to note that removing items from a Google search will not delete the content itself. The content can still be accessed through the source website or other search engines. Furthermore, Google offers users the ability to request the removal of non-consensual explicit images that appear in search results. This encompasses explicit content that has been uploaded and deleted, revenge porn, and fake pornography. Users can initiate the removal process by visiting the Help Center page and providing the necessary information.

In addition to these tools, Google has introduced a new setting in the SafeSearch option that blurs adult or violent images that might appear in search results. This feature is intended to prevent accidental viewing by children and other family members. By default, the blur setting is turned on but can be customized or disabled according to individual preferences.

These privacy tools and features from Google provide users with enhanced control over their personal information, offering protection against potential risks such as identity theft. By implementing these measures, Google aims to ensure that users can better manage their online privacy and safeguard their sensitive information.