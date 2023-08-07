Google Introduces Linkable Headlines Feature in Google Docs

Google has announced a new feature in Google Docs that allows users to easily navigate and share long documents. The feature, called linkable headlines, enables users to create links to specific headings within their documents, making it simpler to refer to and collaborate on specific sections.

To use this feature, users can open a Google Doc on the web and add a heading by typing in the content and setting it to “Heading 1.” Once the heading is added, users can right-click on it and click the “Copy heading link” button. They can then paste the link wherever it is needed, enhancing the shareability and accessibility of documents, especially longer ones.

The linkable headlines feature is currently being rolled out to select users and is expected to become available to all users in the coming weeks. It will be accessible to Google Workspace customers, including Essentials, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Essentials Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Nonprofits customers.

In addition to this new feature, Google has made some updates for iOS users. Users can now paste copied HTML elements into a document on iOS devices. Furthermore, Google Drive now allows users to empty the entire trash folder of a shared drive, simplifying the management of shared drive files and eliminating the manual effort of removing items individually. It is important to note that files and folders in the Trash are permanently deleted after 30 days.