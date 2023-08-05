Google Launches Dashboard to Manage Personal Information and Search Results

Google has introduced a new dashboard that aims to notify users when their personal information appears online or when new search results are generated. This dashboard is an upgrade to Google’s existing “Results about you” tool, which was launched last year to assist users in managing their information and removing search results that contain personal email addresses, home addresses, and phone numbers.

It is worth noting that removing a search result from Google does not erase it from the internet. At the moment, this dashboard is only available in the United States and in English language.

To remove personal information from Google search results, users can click on the three vertical dots next to the result that displays their email address, home address, or phone number, and select “Remove result.” Additionally, users can submit a detailed removal request form if they want to remove search results that display incorrect contact information or potentially violate copyright.

The progress of the removal requests can be tracked through the Google app, browser, or the “Results about you” page. The dashboard provides information on whether the request is in progress, approved, denied, or undone.

In addition to managing personal information, Google now allows users to request the removal of explicit images from search results. If these images are published on unauthorized websites, users can submit a removal request. However, it is important to mention that this policy does not apply to content that users are already commercializing.

Earlier this year, Google also introduced the SafeSearch setting, which automatically blurs explicit imagery for users under 18. This feature will soon be available globally and can be disabled by users, unless it is locked by a guardian or school network administrator.