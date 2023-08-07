Google Launches AI-Powered Grammar Check Feature

Google has introduced a new grammar check feature that uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Currently only available in English, the feature allows users to check the grammatical correctness of a sentence or phrase and offers suggestions for correction if needed.

To use the grammar check feature, users can simply enter a sentence or phrase in the Google Search bar and include the words “grammar check,” “check grammar,” or “grammar checker” to activate the tool. While these additional phrases may not always be necessary, using them will ensure that the feature is activated.

When a sentence or phrase is entered, Google will display a green check mark if it is grammatically correct. If assistance is needed, Google will provide the user with the correct option.

The grammar check feature is available on both desktop and mobile versions of Google. It is intended to help users improve their grammar and ensure error-free written content.

Although the feature is currently limited to English, there is potential for it to expand to other languages in the future. Google remains committed to developing and introducing new AI-driven tools that enhance the user experience and make everyday tasks more convenient.