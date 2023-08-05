Enhanced Privacy Features and Content Protection in Google Search Results

Google is taking further steps towards its mission to organize and deliver accessible information by introducing enhanced privacy features in its search results. The Results About You tool, which was first introduced last year, allows users to remove personally identifiable information from their Google Search results. In the recent upgrade, users will receive alerts whenever their personal contact information appears in search results, and they can request Google to hide that information.

A new dashboard will be rolled out, keeping users informed about web results that contain their contact information. From this dashboard, users can directly request the removal of these results. While this tool does not remove the information from the actual websites, it makes it more challenging to find.

Aside from privacy enhancements, Google is also making revisions to its explicit imagery protection. By default, adult content or graphic violence will be blurred in search results. Users can access the SafeSearch settings page to disable the blurring feature or utilize the Filter setting, which blocks explicit content.

Moreover, Google has expanded its policy on the removal of non-consensual explicit imagery from search results. Users now have the ability to request the removal of “revenge porn” that was initially published with consent but copied and published without consent. However, Google does not intervene in resolving adult industry copyright disputes.

These privacy features and content protections aim to provide users with more control over how their personal information is displayed in search results. Furthermore, it helps ensure that explicit content is not easily accessible, offering a safer and more secure search experience for all users.