Google’s AI-Powered Search Experience Upgrades with Images and Videos

Google’s AI-powered Search Generative Experience (SGE) has received a significant upgrade by incorporating images and videos into its results. Users who have enabled the AI-based SGE feature will now enjoy a more enriched multimedia experience in the summary box at the top of their search results.

The objective of SGE is to move beyond curating relevant links and instead synthesize and generate precise and valuable information. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, highlighted this aspect during an earnings call, emphasizing that it represents the future direction of Google Search. Pichai believes that, over time, this new approach will become the standard operation of search.

One notable improvement included in this upgrade is the integration of video content, particularly from YouTube. This integration enables users to find specific chapters or moments within videos to address their search queries. Google has been increasingly incorporating YouTube videos into search results.

Besides the inclusion of images and videos, Google is also prioritizing the enhancement of SGE’s speed. Currently, the loading time for SGE is slower compared to other elements on the page. However, Google has announced a 50% reduction in loading time for SGE by June, demonstrating their commitment to ensuring its efficiency.

To further improve the user experience, Google has introduced features such as displaying publication dates alongside articles in the summary box. This addition helps users assess the recency of the information. The company is also experimenting with in-line links within the AI-generated summary.

As Google continues to innovate and optimize SGE, striking the right balance between providing sought-after information and assisting users in discovering it themselves remains an ongoing challenge in the realm of Google Search.