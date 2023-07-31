Google Chrome Updates Side Panel with New Customization Options and Integrated Google Search Features

Google Chrome is enhancing its side panel feature, similar to Microsoft Edge’s sidebar, by introducing new customization options and integrated Google Search features. Originally, the side panel allowed users to customize colors, themes, and settings in real-time. However, with a recent server-side update, Google has integrated Google Search features directly into the side panel.

This latest update enables users to access additional information about well-known websites. Users can now view related searches, website descriptions, and similar articles. One notable addition is the “About this source” section, which provides details about the source of a specific webpage. It includes a description, platform information, and the date when Google first indexed the site.

The integration of Google Search into the side panel bears resemblance to Microsoft Edge’s sidebar functionality, which offers similar insights and integration with Bing Chat. There is speculation that Google might incorporate Bard or its Search Generative Experience (SGE) into the side panel. SGE utilizes AI to summarize web content, facilitating quicker understanding of topics and exploration of different perspectives.

Currently available in Chrome Canary, the side panel offers features such as a Reading list, Bookmarks, Journeys (Chrome search history feature), Reading mode, and Google Search. However, it is still under development and there is no information on its availability for the general public. Nonetheless, this update marks a significant step in the evolution of Google Chrome’s side panel feature.