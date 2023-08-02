Google Announces Updates to Chrome for Improved Integration and Efficiency

Google has revealed new updates for Chrome, focused on enhancing integration and improving efficiency on both mobile and desktop platforms. The mobile features aim to optimize the search process, while Chrome for desktop streamlines the download and file access experience from the web.

On Chrome mobile, users will now have access to a new webpage category called “Trending searches.” This category provides ten recommendations, as opposed to the previous six, as users type in their search queries. Furthermore, when a website is visited, related searches related to that page will appear in a new category called “Related to this page” when users click on the URL. An additional feature called “Touch to Search” is also available on Chrome mobile. By tapping on a word in an article, users can explore other relevant topics such as hotels in a specific area. It is important to note that Touch to Search is currently exclusive to Android devices.

For Chrome on desktop, Google is replacing the traditional download bar located at the bottom of the screen. Instead, downloads will now appear on the top right corner of the browser, situated next to the user’s account image. When a file is being saved, a circle will appear around the icon, turning blue once the download is complete. Users can access their saved files from the past 24 hours, open the folder containing a specific file, and manage downloads using options like retry, pause, resume, or cancel. This new download placement will become the default for all users, though some may have already experienced it. Google will also continue to warn users if a download appears suspicious and provide the ability to drag and drop downloads as needed.

These updates from Google are set to enhance the user experience on Chrome by integrating new search functionalities on mobile and simplifying the download process on desktop.