Google Chrome Introduces Safety Check Feature for Extensions

Google is currently testing a new feature in the Chrome browser that will provide a warning to users when an installed extension has been removed from the Chrome Web Store, indicating a possible presence of malware.

The Chrome Web Store is flooded with numerous unwanted browser extensions, often distributed through popup and redirect ads. These extensions are created by scam companies and malicious actors with the intention of injecting advertisements, tracking search history, redirecting users to affiliate pages, or even stealing personal information like Gmail emails and Facebook accounts.

The main issue lies in the continuous production of these extensions. Developers create new ones as Google removes old ones from the Chrome Web Store. Consequently, even if Google identifies and eliminates a malicious extension, it may still remain installed in a user’s browser.

To tackle this problem, Google is introducing the Safety Check feature for browser extensions. This feature will alert Chrome users when an extension is identified as malware or has been removed from the store, prompting them to uninstall it from their browser. The Safety Check feature is set to go live in Chrome 117, but users can already test it in Chrome 116 by enabling the browser’s experimental ‘Extensions Module in Safety Check’ feature.

To enable this feature, users can copy and paste the Chrome URL, ‘chrome://flags/#safety-check-extensions’, into the address bar and press enter. This will direct them to the Chrome Flags page, where they can enable the ‘Extensions Module in Safety Check’ feature. The browser will need to be restarted for the feature to take effect.

Once enabled, users can access the ‘Privacy and security’ settings page and find a new option that allows them to review any extensions that have been removed from the Chrome Web Store. Clicking on the provided link will display a list of the removed extensions along with the reasons for their removal, urging users to uninstall them.

According to Google, extensions can be removed from the Chrome Web Store if they have been unpublished by the developer, violated policies, or detected as malware. Google strongly advises users to immediately remove any extensions identified as malware to safeguard their data and prevent future attacks. Additionally, extensions removed for other reasons should also be uninstalled, as they are no longer supported or may violate policies that are not directly related to malware but may still be detrimental. More information on Chrome Web Store policies can be found on Google’s dedicated page.