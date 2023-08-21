Google Chrome Testing New Feature to Warn Users of Malicious Extensions

Google is testing a new feature for its Chrome browser that will warn users if an extension they have installed has been removed from the Chrome Web Store. Typically, when an extension is removed, it is because it contains malware or other harmful components. By receiving a warning, users can take action and remove the extension before it causes any damage to their computer.

The issue of browser extensions posing a threat to users has become a problem for Google, as up to half of all Chrome extensions may be violating user privacy. With the popularity of Chrome, it has become an attractive target for hackers. Malware extensions are often promoted through scam ads, quickly reaching a large audience of potential victims. Google constantly removes harmful extensions from its store, but new ones continue to appear.

While the new security feature will notify users about removed extensions, it does not automatically remove them from their machines. This means that users could choose to ignore the warnings and keep the hazardous software installed. Nevertheless, having a warning is better than no warning at all.

Google plans to roll out this new feature in Chrome 117, but it can currently be tested in Chrome 116 by enabling the Extensions Module in the Safety Check feature. Users can do this by entering ‘chrome://flags/#safety-check-extensions’ in the Chrome address bar, enabling the Extensions Module in Safety Check, and restarting the browser.

Once enabled, the feature will appear in Chrome’s settings under the Privacy and Security section. Users will be prompted to review any extensions that have been removed from the Chrome Web Store. A page will list the removed extensions and provide explanations for their removal, including whether they contain malware. It is recommended to uninstall any removed extensions, as even if they are free from malware, they can quickly become outdated and vulnerable to exploitation by hackers.

To stay safe, users should monitor the settings page and keep track of their installed extensions. This can help prevent virus infections or data loss.