Google Urges Australian Government to Relax Copyright Laws for Artificial Intelligence

Tech giant Google has submitted a recommendation to the Australian government, urging them to introduce relaxed copyright laws and provide more flexibility for training artificial intelligence (AI) systems. In its submission to the government’s inquiry on safe and responsible AI development, Google argues that Australia could miss out on talent and opportunities if it fails to adopt copyright laws that enable AI training.

Google advocates for a legal framework that supports AI innovation and proposes various measures to achieve this. Some of these measures include competition safe harbors for cross-industry collaboration on AI safety research, proportional privacy laws for trusted data flows across borders, and a copyright system that allows fair use of protected content while giving publishers control over their works.

The company highlights the legal uncertainty created by the current Australian copyright framework, which it claims hampers its ability to build AI research capacity and investment in the country. Google points out that other innovation-friendly jurisdictions like the United States and Singapore have more favorable copyright laws for AI development, putting Australia at a disadvantage.

In addition to relaxed copyright laws, Google argues against overly stringent requirements for explaining AI decisions. It suggests that developers may not be well-positioned to assess the end uses of their systems and should not be held accountable for user risks. While Google acknowledges the importance of explainable AI for trust and accountability, it believes that excessively high standards could hinder the social and economic benefits of AI.

Google also cautions against restrictions on training AI systems using offshore data, as this could limit Australia’s influence and increase costs for AI innovators. The company argues that allowing the use of offshore computational resources and data tailored to Australian needs is crucial for driving global AI advancements.

Overall, Google’s submission underscores the importance of a legal framework that supports AI innovation, addresses copyright concerns, and provides flexibility for AI training and decision-making processes.