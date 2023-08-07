Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Price Prediction and Other Promising Meme Coins

Google Bard has become a valuable tool for investors seeking unbiased insights into the performance of numerous cryptocurrencies. However, the recent price prediction for the popular meme coin Shiba Inu ($SHIB) has surprised many investors.

$SHIB experienced a significant price fluctuation in recent days, with a surge between Thursday and Saturday followed by a sharp decline in the past 24 hours. Currently, the price has dropped to the $0.0000090 level, erasing a substantial portion of its earlier gains. The rejection of the resistance zone around $0.0000105 indicates a significant volume of sell orders in that region.

Despite the bearish market sentiment surrounding $SHIB, Google Bard remains optimistic about its future. Bard estimates that $SHIB could potentially reach a maximum price of $0.000015 by the end of 2023, representing a 66% increase from its current price. The average price estimate from Bard is a more modest 33% rise, at $0.000012.

Google Bard’s analysis suggests that factors such as the adoption of $SHIB by merchants and the introduction of new $SHIB-related services, particularly the highly anticipated Shibarium network, could potentially impact the value of Shiba Inu. Despite recent volatility, Bard’s prediction indicates that Shiba Inu still holds upside potential in 2023 due to its strong community and upcoming ecosystem developments.

In addition to $SHIB, Google Bard also highlights two other meme coins with promising growth potential. The first is Shibie Coin ($SHIBIE), currently in its presale phase. With its unique hybrid persona combining Shiba Inu and Barbie, Shibie Coin has already attracted significant investor interest, securing over $172,000 in early funding. Google Bard speculates that $SHIBIE could reach a maximum price of $0.0005 by the end of the year, representing a remarkable 2,894% increase from the presale price.

The second coin mentioned is Wall Street Memes ($WSM), which is also in its presale phase. With an impressive $22 million already raised and a rapidly expanding Telegram community, Wall Street Memes has garnered attention from notable crypto influencers like Michael Wrubel. Bard predicts that $WSM could potentially reach highs of $0.08 by the end of 2023, a 141% increase from the presale price.

To learn more about these emerging meme coins with promising growth potential, visit the presale pages for Shibie Coin and Wall Street Memes.