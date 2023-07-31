CityLife

Google Bard’s Impact on Stellar (XLM) and Future Price Trajectory

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Jul 31, 2023
Google Bard, the generative AI offering from Alphabet, has gained attention for its impressive capabilities in predicting future market trends, particularly within the financial sector. It has become an attractive option for both crypto and stock investors.

One significant event that impacted the price of Stellar (XLM) was the ruling by Judge Analisa Torres on July 13, 2023, stating that the sales of XRP on public exchanges did not violate US securities laws. Following this ruling, XLM saw a surge of over 60% in value, reaching a 14-month high. Google Bard offers insights on how this victory could potentially impact the future price trajectory of XRP.

Despite a pullback in the XLM price, it remains above its pre-ruling levels, indicating continued adoption of Stellar by more businesses and organizations. Bitso, a leading Latin American crypto exchange, integrated Stellar’s Anchor Network, enabling worldwide companies to make low-cost USDC payments to Argentina, Mexico, and Colombia. Additionally, Coinbase, the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange globally, recently integrated with Stellar and fully supports USDC deposits and withdrawals through its blockchain network.

Analyzing XLM’s recent performance, it has shown a bearish trend, with only 12 green days out of the last 30 days, suggesting a 40% occurrence of upward price movements. Multiple online sources indicate that the prevailing sentiment is not in favor of a significant price surge for XLM by the end of 2023. Five price predictions from various platforms indicate that XLM is not expected to trade above $0.20 in the foreseeable future.

Currently, Stellar is trading at $0.1548, with a slight decline of 2.90% over the course of a day. However, it has demonstrated resilience over the week, marking a notable 5.13% increase. XLM’s price trajectory has been bolstered by trading above the 200-day simple moving average, signaling a potentially favorable outlook for the asset in the eyes of technical traders and market participants.

With a market capitalization of $4.2 billion, Stellar continues to gain prominence and interest in the crypto space. However, it is important to note that the content provided does not constitute investment advice, and investing always carries some level of risk.

