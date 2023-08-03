Google Bard Predicts Future of Altcoins

Google Bard, an AI-driven tool, is being used by investors to predict the price outlook for specific altcoins. According to Bard’s predictions, Monero (XMR), STEPN (GMT), and Pomerdoge (POMD) are the best cryptocurrencies for beginners to buy.

Monero (XMR) is favored by investors who prioritize privacy and anonymity. Bard predicts that Monero will reach a price of $169.25 in the upcoming week, despite a recent 0.31% dip. The tool anticipates a slight recovery as investors view this dip as an opportunity to diversify with XMR. Monero is currently ranked 27th among all cryptocurrencies, with a total supply of 18,312,284 and a market capitalization of $2,951,203,542. Over the past 30 days, Monero has dropped by 4.55%, but it has increased by 4.22% in the last 90 days. Bard predicts that by the end of the year, Monero will climb to $218.92.

STEPN (GMT) is another cryptocurrency recommended by Google Bard for beginner investors. With a current price of $0.212426, STEPN is ranked 135th among all cryptocurrencies. The circulating supply of STEPN is 1,009,126,228, with a market capitalization of $214,347,216. Bard predicts that STEP has the potential to reach $0.29 by the end of the year.

In addition, Google Bard highlights Pomerdoge (POMD) as a promising cryptocurrency. Pomerdoge is part of a larger ecosystem that includes Pomergame, Pomerplace, and NFTs. Pomergame is a Play-to-Earn (P2E) game where players can earn rewards by building up characters and creating custom items. Pomerplace is a marketplace within the ecosystem for buying, selling, and trading valuable items, with an Arena where players can compete. Additionally, a collection of 7,777 NFTs will be released, each priced at 0.2 ETH. During the presale, Pomerdoge (POMD) is offered at $0.007 per token, with Bard estimating it could grow in value by 4,000% at launch.

Please note that the information provided in this article is based on Google Bard’s predictions and should be independently researched and invested in at your own risk.