The Emergence of Advanced Chatbots in the Cybercriminal Community

The cybercriminal community has recently witnessed the development of new and sophisticated chatbots that utilize Google Lens for image analysis. These chatbots, known as DarkBERT and DarkBART, represent a significant advancement in adversarial AI.

The developer responsible for the previous malicious chatbot FraudGPT, operating under the alias ‘CanadianKingpin12’ on hacking platforms, is now focused on creating more advanced tools that leverage generative AI and the technology of Google Bard. These tools aim to support a large language model that taps into the extensive knowledge available within the Dark Web.

Reports suggest that DarkBART and DarkBERT are expected to offer enhanced AI capabilities, surpassing the existing offerings of cybercriminals. This means that threat actors will have the ability to develop sophisticated business email compromise phishing campaigns, exploit zero-day vulnerabilities, identify complex infrastructure weaknesses, and distribute malware more efficiently.

The rapid progression from WormGPT to FraudGPT and now DarkBERT clearly demonstrates the significant impact of malicious AI on cybersecurity. Other AI-based hacking tools, like WormGPT, have already shown the potential power that adversarial AI can provide in the hands of cybercriminals.

DarkBART, similar to Google BART AI, operates on the DarkBERT Large Language Model (LLM) developed by South Korean data intelligence company S2W. Currently, access to this model is limited to academic researchers, making unauthorized access notable.

Additionally, another tool called DarkBERT, unrelated to the Korean AI, provides access to the collective knowledge of the hacker underground beyond the Dark Web. This tool also claims to integrate Google Lens technology.

As these adversarial AI tools continue to develop at a rapid pace, concerns arise regarding their potential consequences. The availability of chatbot interfaces through APIs facilitates seamless integration into cybercriminal workflows, lowering the entry barriers for individuals in the world of cybercrime.

To address the growing threats posed by AI-driven cybercrime, proactive measures are necessary. This includes targeted training on business email compromise attacks and educating organizations about the role of AI. Companies should also implement standard training on evaluating phishing attacks and strengthen their systems and email verification policies to mitigate AI-driven threats.

The ever-evolving nature of cyber threats requires a constant adaptation of cybersecurity strategies. Proactive and informed approaches continue to be the most effective defenses against AI-driven cybercrime.