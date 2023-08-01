Google Bard: The Powerful and Versatile Chatbot with Access to the World’s Largest Multimodal Search Engine

Google Bard and ChatGPT are conversational AI chatbots that utilize large language models to generate human-like conversations. While both are impressive, Google Bard has a unique advantage – access to the world’s largest multimodal search engine.

Unlike ChatGPT, Bard is a natural language processing chatbot with default internet access. This gives Google Bard access to a vast amount of user query data and corresponding search results, allowing it to train its AI model more effectively.

One of the significant advantages of Google Bard is its integration with Google Search. This integration enables Bard to offer functionalities that ChatGPT cannot provide. For instance, Bard can analyze uploaded images and provide information based on them. Users can upload a picture of food and ask Bard to estimate the number of calories in the meal, giving a well-educated guess.

Moreover, Bard has the capability to generate output images. This means that, unlike ChatGPT, Bard can analyze a screenshot of a business’s landing page and provide AI-generated visual feedback, along with written suggestions for improvements.

Additionally, Bard can handle input and output audio, allowing users to request personalized podcasts on specific topics for their commute.

Google Bard’s capabilities are continuously expanding. It can export content to Google Docs, integrate with Gmail, and perform real-time internet scraping. With the help of plugins, Bard can assist in various tasks such as ordering groceries with Instacart, planning trips with Kayak, and making reservations with OpenTable.

With its unique features and access to Google’s vast resources, Bard is emerging as a powerful and versatile chatbot. Its capabilities surpass those of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, making it a leading AI chatbot in the industry.