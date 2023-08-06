Google Assistant Introduces New “Search Screen” Feature for Pixel Devices

Google Assistant has launched a new feature called “Search Screen” for Pixel devices, which is powered by Google Lens. This feature is available for Pixel devices running version 14.31 of the Google app. The update replaces the previous “Lens” button with the new “Search Screen” button, offering a more reliable way to search the content displayed on your Pixel device.

Previously, when activating Google Assistant, users might have seen a “Lens” button, allowing them to search the current screen’s content using Google Lens. However, this button wasn’t consistently visible when Assistant was activated. The introduction of the “Search Screen” button aims to improve reliability, eliminating the need to take screenshots and use Google Lens separately.

To check if your Google app is running the required version, open the app on your Pixel device and tap on the profile picture at the upper right corner. Then, go to “Settings” > “About” to find the version number. Make sure it is 14.31 or higher. If you have an older version, update the app through the Google Play Store.

It’s important to note that even with the latest version, the appearance of the “Search Screen” feature is not guaranteed. The rollout of this feature is gradual, reaching compatible Pixel handsets over time. If you don’t have access to it immediately, stay updated and look out for changes in future app updates.