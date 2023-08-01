Google Assistant Set to Undergo Transformation with Generative AI

Google Assistant is undergoing a transformation to take advantage of generative AI technology. The company believes that this presents an opportunity to explore an enhanced version of the Assistant, powered by the latest advancements. As part of this initiative, AI is being integrated into the mobile version of Assistant.

While this transformation is in progress, some employees within the team will be affected. However, Google has assured these employees that they will have a minimum of 60 days to find alternate positions within the company.

For users, the familiar Google Assistant will be replaced with an AI-powered Assistant similar to Google Bard. This change is expected to significantly expand the range of tasks that the Assistant can handle. As Google continues to improve its underlying large language model, PaLM 2, users can anticipate a more capable and advanced Assistant.

This shift towards AI follows the release of the ChatGPT Android app, which currently does not offer access to the more advanced ChatGPT Plus. However, it is likely that this access will be introduced in the future.

The transformation of Google Assistant illustrates the company’s dedication to harnessing the potential of generative AI in order to enhance user experiences and provide a more advanced virtual assistant. With these improvements, users can look forward to an Assistant that is more capable of meeting their needs and demands.