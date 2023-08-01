Google to Integrate Bard AI with Google Assistant to Enhance Capabilities

Google is reportedly planning to integrate its Bard AI with Google Assistant in an effort to improve the assistant’s capabilities. An internal memo leak revealed Google’s intention to supercharge the assistant using its Language Model for Large-scale Machine Learning (LLM) technology. Although no specific timeline was provided, the rollout of these changes is expected by the end of the year.

The memo also mentioned restructuring happening within the teams responsible for Google Assistant and Bard. The aim is to explore the potential of a more advanced Assistant powered by LLM technology, addressing the increasing demand for conversational technology that enhances people’s lives. Initially, Google will focus on mobile, making Google Assistant the first to receive these enhancements.

While detailed information is currently limited, it is known that Google Assistant will gain the ability to summarize web pages using LLM. The announcement of these new features is expected to occur in October, aligning with the launch of Google’s Pixel 8 lineup. Given the advanced AI capabilities of Tensor G3, it is possible that the launch event will showcase these AI-powered features.

The integration of Bard with Google Assistant raises questions about how the assistant can benefit from this collaboration. As AI becomes more prevalent in smartphones, it remains to be seen how users will perceive the growing presence of AI in their devices.