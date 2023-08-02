Google Announces Reorganization to Advance Assistant with AI

Google has revealed plans to reorganize its Assistant unit to prioritize advancements in artificial intelligence (AI). The company aims to enhance its smart assistant by harnessing new developments in generative AI. As part of this reorganization, Google’s voice technology units will undergo several organizational changes and experience some layoffs.

The focus of the reorganization will be on integrating large language model (LLM) technology into Assistant, which is Google’s voice-powered software. The company recognizes the potential of generative AI to revolutionize people’s lives and is eager to explore the possibilities of a supercharged Assistant powered by LLM technology.

The Assistant team has already begun working on this initiative, and employees affected by the layoffs will have a 60-day period to search for alternative roles within Google. Additionally, the reorganization includes changes to Google’s “Speech” team, responsible for overseeing voice commands. Former head of Speech, Francoise Beaufays, will now work under the leadership of Sissie Hsiao, who oversees Bard and Assistant.

Google spokesperson Jennifer Rodstrom expressed the company’s enthusiasm for utilizing LLMs to enhance Assistant and deliver exceptional user experiences. The rapid advancements in generative AI have prompted Google to integrate this technology into as many products as possible, ensuring they remain competitive in the market.

Assistant is currently utilized across various Google devices and platforms, including smartphones, smart speakers, smart displays, TVs, and vehicles. The reorganization and focus on Bard highlight Google’s commitment to innovation and its dedication to providing users with high-quality AI-driven experiences.