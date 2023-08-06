Google to Delete Inactive Accounts and Content

Google, owned by Alphabet Inc, has announced its new policy of deleting accounts that have been inactive for two years. The primary purpose of this policy is to enhance the protection of users’ information. This policy will take effect starting from December 1, 2023.

According to Google, any account that has not been used or signed into for two years will be eligible for deletion. In addition to the account, all of its content will also be erased. Google offers a range of products such as Gmail, YouTube, Drive, and Docs that can be accessed through a Google account.

Google has defined an inactive account as one that has not been used or signed into for a consecutive period of two years. On the other hand, an active account is characterized by various activities, including sending/receiving emails, using Google Drive, watching YouTube videos, sharing photos, downloading apps, and utilizing the search engine.

It is important to note that Google determines account activity based on the account itself, rather than the device used. Therefore, if an account is signed into on multiple devices and engages in any of the aforementioned activities, it will be considered active and not subject to deletion.

However, some exceptions apply to this policy. Accounts that were used to make payments for Google products, services, in-app purchases, or ongoing subscriptions will still be considered active. Furthermore, accounts linked to gift cards with remaining balances, accounts associated with published games or applications on the Play Store with active subscriptions or transactions, and accounts supervising active minor accounts through Google Family Link will also be retained. Accounts used to purchase digital products like books or movies will not be affected by this policy.

Google will provide advance notifications to inactive account holders before initiating the deletion process. Users will receive reminders via email and, if available, on their recovery email. The frequency of these reminders has not been specified by Google.

It is worth mentioning that users have the option to delete their accounts at any time, and they can also recover deleted accounts if it was done in error. Additionally, users can download and export their data from products such as Photos and YouTube. Google also allows users to temporarily suspend their accounts during extended periods of inactivity, such as prison sentences or religious pilgrimages.