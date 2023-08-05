Enhancing Privacy with Google’s Results About You Tool

Google is taking proactive measures to improve privacy by enhancing its Results About You tool. This tool is designed to help individuals protect their personal contact information by removing it from Google search results. By using this tool, users can receive alerts whenever their contact information shows up in search results, and they can request the removal of those specific results.

It is important to note that while this feature does not delete the information from the original websites where it was published, it does make it more challenging to find. Currently, some websites allow users to request the removal of their information, but the process can be complicated. As a solution, services like DeleteMe charge a fee for bulk removal requests to data brokers. However, with Google’s updated system, the burden of removal requests could be significantly reduced.

In addition to improving the Results About You tool, Google has made enhancements to its explicit imagery protection feature. By default, Google now blurs adult content and graphic violence that appear in search results. This enhanced SafeSearch setting, called SafeSearch blurring, provides a safer search experience for users. However, users also have the option to disable this feature through the SafeSearch settings page.

Furthermore, Google now provides a way for individuals to request the removal of non-consensual explicit imagery, including revenge porn that was initially published with consent but later copied without consent. It is worth noting that Google will not involve itself in resolving copyright disputes relating to adult industry content that is currently being commercialized.

By continuously improving its privacy tools, such as the Results About You tool and explicit imagery protection features, Google aims to prioritize the privacy and security of its users.