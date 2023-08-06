Google AI Tools Used to Create Fictitious News Sites, Draining Ad Revenue

Google’s rapid deployment of generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools has led to unintended consequences. These tools are now being utilized to create fictitious news sites that mislead advertisers and drain revenue. A recent study by NewsGuard uncovered that Google Ads is responsible for 90% of the ads found on these fraudulent websites.

The investigation conducted by NewsGuard sheds light on the alarming proliferation of AI-generated fictitious news sites. These websites generate a substantial amount of content on various topics, often utilizing repetitive language commonly associated with AI-generated text. Many of these sites have generic names incorporating the term “news”. While some content may be false, not all of it is inherently misleading, as some articles are rewrites of original stories from trusted sources.

Programmatic advertising, a popular form of targeted advertising, plays a significant role in placing ads on these fictitious news sites. It relies on automated systems to track internet users and display ads based on predefined parameters. However, this approach often leads to ads unknowingly appearing on fraudulent sites due to limited advertiser control. The cost for this service ranges from $1 to $5 per thousand ad impressions (CPM).

The availability of free-to-use generative AI tools has facilitated the rapid expansion of content farms and the creation of vast amounts of content spread across multiple sites. As a result, there has been a surge in the discovery of new fictitious news sites in various countries. These sites produce around 1,200 new “articles” every day, all authored by AI bots. The study identified 217 such sites in 13 languages within a short period.

Detecting and identifying these fictitious sites presents challenges. The study primarily relied on automated searches for error messages from AI chatbots to find evidence of AI-generated content. However, some sites were created and operated without human supervision, resulting in AI error messages being included alongside AI-generated content, leading to confusing and nonsensical articles.

While NewsGuard did not disclose the advertising brands involved in the study, it is likely that prominent blue-chip companies were among them. These brands and their ad agencies may have been unaware that their ads were appearing on unreliable AI-driven sites. This lack of awareness poses reputational risks and undermines the credibility of trusted platforms as they compete against fraudulent sites for user attention.

Google responded to these findings, emphasizing their focus on content quality rather than the method of creation. They stated that they block or remove ads when violations are detected. However, the study showed that Google Ads was responsible for the majority of ads on these fictitious news sites, highlighting the need for improved scrutiny and prevention measures.

To protect the online advertising ecosystem, digital advertising companies like Google must enhance their efforts to identify and mitigate these deceptive practices. It is crucial to safeguard advertisers and maintain trust in the credibility of the web.