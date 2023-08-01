The AI Test Kitchen App Removed from App Stores

The AI Test Kitchen app, which was released in August, has been removed from both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Originally, the app offered three experimental demos powered by the latest version of LaMDA. These demos included an imagination exploration tool, a goal breakdown tool, and an open-ended chat feature.

Despite Google’s announcement of a planned “Season 2” of the app with new tools, it appears that those plans have been abandoned. Instead, the app incorporated MusicLM functionality at the recent Google I/O event, while support for the original demos was dropped.

While the app is no longer publicly listed, it may still be accessible to users who had previously installed it. Those who still have the app installed can continue to use MusicLM and access the web app.

The discontinuation of the AI Test Kitchen app may not be surprising, as it was always intended as an experimental platform. However, it is unexpected for the mobile apps to be discontinued less than a year after the initial launch.

Moving forward, it is hoped that Google will continue to showcase AI demos in a more public setting rather than through a dedicated app. Additionally, the popular MusicLM feature is expected to remain available.